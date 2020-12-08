BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 208,398 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 754,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

