BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.35 on Friday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

