Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to $0.75

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $0.55 to $0.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $0.70 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.50 to $0.70 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.78.

Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $292.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.36.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 232.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 151.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,686,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,131,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

