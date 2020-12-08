Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS CSPLF opened at $5.92 on Friday. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

