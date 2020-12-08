Barclays Lowers The Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $28.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Chemours from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:CC opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 2.35.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,147,000 after purchasing an additional 277,042 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,112,000 after buying an additional 739,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after buying an additional 820,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 95,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after buying an additional 208,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

