Barclays Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $37.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.93.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

