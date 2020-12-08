Barclays Increases Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $67.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.38.

NYSE LSPD opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -75.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

