B. Riley Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.