B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess’ in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.91). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of GES opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.