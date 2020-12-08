Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,164.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,039.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

