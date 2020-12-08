Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $40.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE AX opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.