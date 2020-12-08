AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AXA SA (CS.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.99 ($27.04).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €19.76 ($23.24) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.11. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

