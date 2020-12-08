Axa S.A. Makes New $971,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,120,000 after buying an additional 635,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,679,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 28.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 462,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after buying an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 452,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,535 shares of company stock worth $10,514,206. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

