Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth $73,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 76.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

Shares of CACI opened at $246.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.