Axa S.A. Invests $1.35 Million in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 235,179 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of Endurance International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 105.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 359,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 310.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

In other news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $39,498.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 2.26. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Endurance International Group Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

