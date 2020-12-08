Axa S.A. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,325 shares of company stock worth $2,711,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

