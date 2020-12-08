Axa S.A. Cuts Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Herman Miller worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLHR. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

