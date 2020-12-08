Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 391,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

