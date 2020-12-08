Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 126,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 101,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,391,544.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 391,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,791. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.