Avid Bioservices, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Avid Bioservices in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of CDMO opened at $10.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.51 million, a P/E ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 51.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

