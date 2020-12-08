Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Avantor worth $50,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,281 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,320,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Avantor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,166.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,154,533 shares of company stock valued at $896,787,532 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 229.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

