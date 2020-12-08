Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 43.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,499,000 after buying an additional 309,282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avangrid by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 515,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 512,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avangrid by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

