AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $45.35 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott William Drake purchased 12,350 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,169,064.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AtriCure by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

