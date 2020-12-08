At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,324 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of At Home Group worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 82,998 shares valued at $1,702,550. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

HOME opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

