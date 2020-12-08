ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.50.

ASML stock opened at $469.73 on Friday. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $471.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ASML by 152.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

