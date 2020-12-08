Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.