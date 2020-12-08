Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kraton were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,518,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 1,741.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 808,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 261,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

