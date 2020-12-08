Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of B. Riley Financial worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 905,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of RILY opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $904.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,600.00. Insiders have purchased 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,153,550 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.