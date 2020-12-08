Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,196 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of MobileIron worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MobileIron during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MobileIron in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MobileIron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MobileIron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MobileIron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. MobileIron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

In other news, Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 268,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,887,210.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,110,280 shares of company stock valued at $28,894,215. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

