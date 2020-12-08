Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALEX opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 817.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

