Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.