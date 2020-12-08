Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 122.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 222,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,779,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $332.00 to $359.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Shares of UNH opened at $347.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.39 and its 200-day moving average is $313.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.