Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 93,240 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,961,000 after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $757.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.