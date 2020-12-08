Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Lumentum worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,643,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after buying an additional 843,736 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 539,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,287 shares of company stock worth $3,304,265. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

