Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 44,630 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,683,000 after buying an additional 201,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,125 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after buying an additional 821,495 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.