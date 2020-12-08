Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.98% of Clearwater Paper worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $42.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $598.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

