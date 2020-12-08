Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in November

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,373,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 3,959,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNGF shares. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

