Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 539,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,139,987 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after buying an additional 602,983 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 268,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 714.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 204,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.