Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,615,440. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

