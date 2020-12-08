Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will earn $16.07 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $34.51 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.65.

AZO opened at $1,157.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,148.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,159.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

