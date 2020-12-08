AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 20.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,807,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK stock opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

