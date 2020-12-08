AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,635 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

