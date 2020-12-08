American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Update

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ADFS opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. American Defense Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
American Defense Systems Company Profile
