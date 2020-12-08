American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Update

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ADFS opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. American Defense Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Get American Defense Systems alerts:

American Defense Systems Company Profile

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Defense Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Defense Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.