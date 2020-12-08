Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,164.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,039.88. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

