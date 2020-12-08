Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.5% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $645,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,039.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.