Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,164.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,039.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

