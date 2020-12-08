Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $126,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,039.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

