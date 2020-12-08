Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by 3G Capital Partners LP

3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.2% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 86,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,039.88. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.