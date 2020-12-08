Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Cut by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $833,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,039.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

