Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Taurus Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,039.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

